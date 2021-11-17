PODCAST: One more in Notre Dame Stadium as Georgia Tech looms
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-6 ACC) travel to South Bend this weekend as the Fighting Irish seniors, and potentially multiple NFL-bound juniors, perform one last time inside Notre Dame Stadium.
Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky preview the final home game of the 2021 season, and update Notre Dame's playoff chances.
