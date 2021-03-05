PODCAST: Notre Dame Wide Receivers & Tight Ends Spring Preview
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi gather to continue their position-by-position series to preview what to expect this spring. The guys discuss Notre Dame's wide receivers and tight ends in this episode. What/who are the X-factors of the groups? Are the units better than they were in 2020?
