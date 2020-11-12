Notre Dame visits 7-0 Boston College Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), a week after defeating top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in the program's biggest win of the 21st century. The last visit to Boston College after beating No. 1 didn't go well for the Irish, but BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss, among other things, why they're not expecting a letdown performance or a repeat of history.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.