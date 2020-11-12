 PODCAST: How Does Notre Dame Football Follow Up A Massive Win Over Clemson This Week Against Boston College?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-12 12:12:21 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame's Follow-Up To A Massive Win

Notre Dame's first game after beating No. 1 is a road meeting with Boston College
Notre Dame's first game after beating No. 1 is a road meeting with Boston College (Andris Visockis)
BlueandGold.com
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame visits 7-0 Boston College Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), a week after defeating top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in the program's biggest win of the 21st century. The last visit to Boston College after beating No. 1 didn't go well for the Irish, but BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss, among other things, why they're not expecting a letdown performance or a repeat of history.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.


----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}