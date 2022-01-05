Podcast: Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl loss and the assistant coach search

In its debut episode, James and Hansen discussed Notre Dame's 37-35 loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, the lessons Marcus Freeman may have learned in his first game as head coach, where the assistant coaching search has led, what they see as the future for this podcast and InsideNDSports.com and answer many questions from subscribers on "The Insider Lounge" and readers on Twitter.

The first episode can only be found on SoundCloud for now. With a new feed established, the "Inside ND Sports" podcast can now be submitted to appear on various podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. Those feeds will be made available here as they're approved, but it could take some time. The hope is everything is set up by the time another episode is recorded.