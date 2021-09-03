PODCAST: Notre Dame’s biggest question, Jack Coan, game prediction
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel hopped on the radio with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM Friday morning. What's the biggest question for Notre Dame heading into Sunday's opener at Florida State? What kind of game will quarterback Jack Coan have in his first start? Is Florida State a threat to upset the Irish? Engel gives his answers and offers a score prediction.
Listen to the segment below:
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.