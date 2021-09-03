 PODCAST: Notre Dame football's biggest question for its opener at Florida State, Jack Coan expectations, game prediction
PODCAST: Notre Dame’s biggest question, Jack Coan, game prediction

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football quarterback Jack Coan
Coan makes his first start for Notre Dame Sunday night (Chad Weaver)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel hopped on the radio with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM Friday morning. What's the biggest question for Notre Dame heading into Sunday's opener at Florida State? What kind of game will quarterback Jack Coan have in his first start? Is Florida State a threat to upset the Irish? Engel gives his answers and offers a score prediction.

Listen to the segment below:

