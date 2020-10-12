PODCAST: Notre Dame Runs Through Florida State
Notre Dame played its first game in three weeks and defeated Florida State 42-26. The offensive line and running game dominated. Ian Book was sharp. The defense? Definitely some rust.
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the game, the offense and the rare slip-up from the defense.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
