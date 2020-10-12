Notre Dame played its first game in three weeks and defeated Florida State 42-26. The offensive line and running game dominated. Ian Book was sharp. The defense? Definitely some rust.

BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the game, the offense and the rare slip-up from the defense.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.