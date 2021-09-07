PODCAST: Notre Dame recruiting observations from the road
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. Singer discusses his road travels in New Jersey seeing three Notre Dame commits, other Irish pledges who had strong games this past weekend and a few recruits who will be on campus this weekend for the home opener.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.