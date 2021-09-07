 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting observations from the road
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 08:25:54 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame recruiting observations from the road

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting
Irish signal-caller commit Steve Angeli tossed five touchdown passes over the weekend. (Mike Singer)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. Singer discusses his road travels in New Jersey seeing three Notre Dame commits, other Irish pledges who had strong games this past weekend and a few recruits who will be on campus this weekend for the home opener.


CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

{{ article.author_name }}