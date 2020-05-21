PODCAST: Notre Dame RB Recruiting, Ryan Barnes & More
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel joins recruiting insider Mike Singer on Pod Like A Champion to discuss the Notre Dame staff’s strategy behind running back recruiting, thoughts on big Irish defensive back target Ryan Barnes, and other news and notes.
Give a listen below or wherever you listen to your podcasts by searching “Blue & Gold Illustrated.”
