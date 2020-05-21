News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 16:11:14 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame RB Recruiting, Ryan Barnes & More

Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard 2021 cornerback and Notre Dame target Ryan Barnes
How good of a fit would Maryland defensive back Ryan Barnes be for Notre Dame?
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel joins recruiting insider Mike Singer on Pod Like A Champion to discuss the Notre Dame staff’s strategy behind running back recruiting, thoughts on big Irish defensive back target Ryan Barnes, and other news and notes.

Give a listen below or wherever you listen to your podcasts by searching “Blue & Gold Illustrated.”


