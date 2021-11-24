 PODCAST: Notre Dame football quarterback recruiting; Fighting Irish commits visit USC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-24 08:04:43 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame quarterback recruiting; Irish commits visit USC

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Wednesday, Nov. 24 BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The guys discussed Notre Dame's new quarterback offer in the 2022 class, a pair of Fighting Irish commits visiting USC and more.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}