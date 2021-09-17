 PODCAST: Notre Dame football vs. Purdue preview, freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner Role, offensive line rotations
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-17 11:05:40 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame-Purdue preview, Tyler Buchner’s role, OL rotations

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
On Friday, Sept. 17, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They discussed Notre Dame’s offensive line and a likely rotation at guard, freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner’s role, the defense’s first two games and previewed Saturday’s game vs. Purdue (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

{{ article.author_name }}