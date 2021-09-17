PODCAST: Notre Dame-Purdue preview, Tyler Buchner’s role, OL rotations

On Friday, Sept. 17, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They discussed Notre Dame’s offensive line and a likely rotation at guard, freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner’s role, the defense’s first two games and previewed Saturday’s game vs. Purdue (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Embed content not available

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.