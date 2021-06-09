PODCAST: Notre Dame Official Visitor Preview, Brunelle Transfer Reaction
In a jam-packed episode of Pod Like A Champion, BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss the recent commitment of defensive tackle Donovan Hinish, discuss a few standouts from Notre Dame's Irish Invasion Camp, dish on wide receiver Jay Brunelle entering the transfer portal and preview a monster official visitor weekend.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, check out the YouTube videos below.
