 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Outlook & Jordan Johnson Reaction
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 14:16:26 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Outlook & Jordan Johnson Reaction

Patrick Engel & Mike Singer
BlueandGold.com
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of Pod Like A Champion. In today’s show, the guys dive deep on Notre Dame recruiting on the offensive side of the ball with a focus on the tight end position following Eli Raridon’s commitment to the Fighting Irish.

They interview former Notre Dame safety John Mahoney, who played for the Irish from 2017-20 and grew up a family friend of Raridon. Engel and Singer also react to the news of Jordan Johnson transferring from Notre Dame.

Embed content not available
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play on the YouTube video below.

Embed content not available
