BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Outlook & Jordan Johnson Reaction

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of Pod Like A Champion. In today’s show, the guys dive deep on Notre Dame recruiting on the offensive side of the ball with a focus on the tight end position following Eli Raridon’s commitment to the Fighting Irish.

They interview former Notre Dame safety John Mahoney, who played for the Irish from 2017-20 and grew up a family friend of Raridon. Engel and Singer also react to the news of Jordan Johnson transferring from Notre Dame.

