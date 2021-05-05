BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Outlook & Jordan Johnson Reaction

PODCAST: Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Outlook & Jordan Johnson Reaction
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer are back with a fresh episode of Pod Like A Champion. In today’s show, the guys dive deep on Notre Dame recruiting on the offensive side of the ball with a focus on the tight end position following Eli Raridon’s commitment to the Fighting Irish.
They interview former Notre Dame safety John Mahoney, who played for the Irish from 2017-20 and grew up a family friend of Raridon. Engel and Singer also react to the news of Jordan Johnson transferring from Notre Dame.
Get 20% off and FREE shipping at Manscaped with the promo code 20BlueGold at Manscaped.com!
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play on the YouTube video below.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.