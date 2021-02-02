PODCAST: Notre Dame National Signing Day 2.0 Preview
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss the Logan Diggs saga on the eve of the second National Signing Day for the 2021 class, talk about a name to know for the Irish in the NCAA Transfer Portal, a new FutureCast pick and more.
You can listen to the embedded episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.