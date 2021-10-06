 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Virginia Tech Hokies preview
PODCAST: Notre Dame looks to rebound at Virginia Tech

Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com

The BlueandGold.com team previews the battle in Blacksburg as the No. 13/14 Fighting Irish look to get back on track against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

We take questions from The Lou Somogyi Board, and offer some bold predictions.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football sophomore tight end Michael Mayer
Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer’s injury status (abductor strain) is a key storyline. (Chad Weaver) (Photo by Chad Weaver)

