 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting tidbits with Mike Singer
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-28 08:29:25 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame football recruiting tidbits with Mike Singer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. Singer talks Notre Dame quarterback recruiting, the Irish’s standing in the Rivals recruiting rankings, the latest with five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa and more.

