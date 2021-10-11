PODCAST: Notre Dame football enters bye week after dramatic comeback win
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka joins Darin Pritchett and WSBT Sports Radio to unpack a wild Notre Dame 32-29 comeback victory over Virginia Tech.
What does the Notre Dame quarterback rotation look like going forward? Did the offensive line turn the corner?
Listen below.
