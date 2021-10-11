 Podcast: Reviewing Notre Dame football's dramatic 32-29 comeback win at Virginia Tech.
PODCAST: Notre Dame football enters bye week after dramatic comeback win

BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka joins Darin Pritchett and WSBT Sports Radio to unpack a wild Notre Dame 32-29 comeback victory over Virginia Tech.

What does the Notre Dame quarterback rotation look like going forward? Did the offensive line turn the corner?

Listen below.


