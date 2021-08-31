 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Defensive End Commit Keon Keeley Shines In Big Win
PODCAST: Notre Dame DE Commit Keon Keeley Shines In Big Win

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. Singer discusses his road travels seeing a big-time Fighting Irish commits, other Notre Dame pledges who had big games last weekend and more.

