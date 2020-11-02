PODCAST: Notre Dame Beat Georgia Tech, Which Means It's Clemson Week
Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 31-13 without too much trouble. More importantly, the conclusion of that game means it's Clemson week. BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss the rather mundane game and the upcoming days.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
