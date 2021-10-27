PODCAST: North Carolina vs. Notre Dame Preview - The Irish Huddle
The 6-1 Fighting Irish will host the 4-3 North Carolina Tar Heels in a Saturday prime time battle inside Notre Dame Stadium.
We discuss how the Irish will try to defend quarterback Sam Howell and wide receiver Josh Downs without the services of safety Kyle Hamilton.
Plus, is an 11-1 Notre Dame team worthy of a playoff selection?
