Podcast: Nicole Auerbach on what's next in the NCAA's evolution

What do college football reporters cover in May?

Well, Notre Dame's recruiting efforts have given Inside ND Sports plenty to discuss. And the national media was given plenty of fuel when Alabama head coach Nick Saban started a war of words Wednesday night with comments about Texas A&M's recruiting tactics.

But that's not the only story worth discussing at the national level. Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss why so much change is up for discussion across the NCAA, if it all ends in an arms race among schools, Marcus Freeman’s transition to Notre Dame head coach, where NIL is heading, how Notre Dame fits in that picture and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answer questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (21:34).