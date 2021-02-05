BlueAndGold - PODCAST: National Signing Day Reaction, New Safeties Coach Hired

PODCAST: National Signing Day Reaction, New Safeties Coach Hired
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don’t miss this loaded episode of the Irish Huddle! BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss Notre Dame’s 2021 class, play notable comments said by the Irish staff during their press conference on Wednesday and react to it, talk about the Irish’s new safeties coach and more!
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.