 PODCAST: Most Important Notre Dame Football Recruiting June Official Visits, Eli Raridon And Holden Staes Join The Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 09:34:03 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Most Important Official Visitors, TE Commits Join The Show

Patrick Engel & Mike Singer
BlueandGold.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With June official visit season right around the corner, BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer give their top five most important visitors set to check out campus in June.

Also, recent Fighting Irish tight end commitments Holden Staes and Eli Raridon join the show to discuss choosing the Fighting Irish and continuing Notre Dame's strong tradition at the position.

Get 20% off and FREE shipping at Manscaped with the promo code 20BlueGold at Manscaped.com!

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci91dW14YS0xMDMzNTE4JyB3aWR0aD0n MTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxpbmc9 J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

If you’d rather watch the podcast, check out the YouTube videos below.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvcG9kY2FzdC1tb3N0LWltcG9ydGFudC1vZmZpY2lhbC12aXNp dG9ycy10ZS1jb21taXRzLWpvaW4tdGhlLXNob3ciCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm90cmVkYW1l LnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcG9kY2FzdC1tb3N0LWltcG9ydGFudC1v ZmZpY2lhbC12aXNpdG9ycy10ZS1jb21taXRzLWpvaW4tdGhlLXNob3cmYzU9 MjAyMjczMzEyOCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=