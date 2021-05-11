With June official visit season right around the corner, BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer give their top five most important visitors set to check out campus in June.

Also, recent Fighting Irish tight end commitments Holden Staes and Eli Raridon join the show to discuss choosing the Fighting Irish and continuing Notre Dame's strong tradition at the position.

