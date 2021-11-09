 PODCAST: Mike Singer talks Sonny Styles, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting tidbits
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-09 08:29:15 -0600') }} football

PODCAST: Mike Singer talks Sonny Styles, Notre Dame recruiting tidbits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topics included class of 2023 five-star athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles coming off of his latest Notre Dame visit, new scholarship offers that went out over the weekend and more.

