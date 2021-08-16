 PODCAST: Mike Singer Talks Impact Of Adon Shuler's Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 09:14:59 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Mike Singer Talks Impact Of Adon Shuler’s Notre Dame Commitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Sunday, Notre Dame landed a commitment from Irvington (N.J.) High class of 2023 safety Adon Shuler, a four-star prospect. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joins Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM to discuss the big news for the Fighting Irish.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}