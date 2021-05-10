BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Mike Singer Talks Holden Staes, Notre Dame Recruiting On WSBT

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires on Monday, May 10 during his weekly segment on WSBT's Weekday Sportsbeat. Singer discussed the commitment of Atlanta Westminster tight end Holden Staes and Notre Dame wide receiver recruiting.

Embed content not available

