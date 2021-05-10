 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Mike Singer Talks Holden Staes, Notre Dame Recruiting On WSBT
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 19:08:36 -0500') }} football

PODCAST: Mike Singer Talks Holden Staes, Notre Dame Recruiting On WSBT

Atlanta Westminster tight end Holden Staes is Notre Dame's newest commitment in the 2022 class. (Mike Singer)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires on Monday, May 10 during his weekly segment on WSBT's Weekday Sportsbeat. Singer discussed the commitment of Atlanta Westminster tight end Holden Staes and Notre Dame wide receiver recruiting.


