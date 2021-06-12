 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Mike Singer Previews Big Notre Dame Recruiting Weekend On WSBT
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-12 06:06:13 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Mike Singer Previews Big Notre Dame Recruiting Weekend On WSBT

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with Sean Stires and Vince DeDario on WSBT Weekday Sportsbeat Friday evening to preview a big recruiting weekend for Notre Dame. Who are the biggest names to know, and who is likely to commit?

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}