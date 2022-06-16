Podcast: Mike Rooney on Notre Dame baseball's College World Series run

Only one thing can pull the attention away from Notre Dame football’s big recruiting month, and that’s the incredible postseason run the Irish baseball program is making.

After winning a regional at Georgia Southern and a super regional at No. 1 overall seed Tennessee, the Irish are returning to the College World Series for the first time since 2002. Notre Dame will get started in Omaha on Friday night against Texas.

Mike Rooney, college baseball analyst for D1Baseball and ESPN who played at Notre Dame and coached at the college and high school level, joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss how Notre Dame managed to knock off the heavily favored Vols, how the Irish can find more success in Omaha, the impact coach Link Jarrett has made on the program, if Jarrett will leave for Florida State and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (21:16).