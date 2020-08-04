PODCAST: Mike Goolsby Breaks Down New Notre Dame Commits
Notre Dame has been hot on the recruiting trail in the past five weeks, landing five commitments. Former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby joins the show to break the five new Irish recruits, giving his expert take.
You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Please consider liking the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content!
