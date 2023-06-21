It’s that time of year again. The Golic SubPar Classic is returning to Notre Dame for its second edition. Last year, the two-day event raised $100,000 for local charities around South Bend.

The Night on the Green will be held this Sunday ahead of Monday’s Celebrity Golf Classic. More details can be found at GolicFamilyFoundation.com.

Mike Golic Sr., a former Notre Dame football captain and current DraftKings sports analyst, joined this week's Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss his family hosting the event for a second time, using his family's network for the Celebrity Golf Classic, raising money for local South Bend charities, when he embraced the local community, his excitement level for ND's 2023 football season, ND's transfer policy and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:08).

