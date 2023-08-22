Game week has arrived. Notre Dame football will soon be taking its flight to Dublin, Ireland for a season opener against Navy. The last time Notre Dame made this trip, the Irish kicked off a run to the BCS National Championship game with a 50-10 victory over Navy in 2012.

The starting right guard for the Irish that day was Mike Golic Jr., so Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited him to join the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss that experience, the challenge of jetlag before and after the game, what he wants to see from new starting offensive guards Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, the importance of center Zeke Correll, the learning curve for the offensive line, what excites him about the 2023 season for Notre Dame, the program's rivalry with Navy, quarterback Sam Hartman and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (25:07).

