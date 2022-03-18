Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on Harry Hiestand, Notre Dame's offensive line
Notre Dame football started practice Thursday, the Irish men’s basketball team won an NCAA Tournament game Wednesday night, the women’s basketball team will start its tournament run Saturday and the Irish have the No. 1 baseball team in the country.
Not a bad time to be a Notre Dame fan.
But of course, Tyler James and Eric Hansen had to feed their obsession with football. So they asked former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. (2008-12) to join the podcast.
On the podcast, Golic discussed the expectations for Notre Dame's offensive line in the first year of Harry Hiestand's return, how development happens at multiple positions, the potential greatness of Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, the evolution of the offense under Tommy Rees, Marcus Freeman's transition as a head coach, Kevin Austin Jr.'s combine showing and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge message board (24:29).
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
