The Gator Bowl delivered.

Notre Dame's 45-38 victory over South Carolina was an unrelenting thrill ride and an exhilarating way to end a roller coaster season for the Irish.

For one last recap of the game and the season, the Inside ND Sports podcast invited frequent guest Mike Golic Jr., a former Notre Dame offensive lineman and current host of the GoJo podcast, back on the show.

Golic discussed his favorite moment from the Gator Bowl, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' play calling, quarterback Tyler Buchner's performance, the offensive line progression, the defensive adjustment, what QB Sam Hartman represents for the Irish, how ND fits in the NIL space and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (34:17).

