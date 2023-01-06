Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on a thrilling Gator Bowl, Sam Hartman and ND OL
The Gator Bowl delivered.
Notre Dame's 45-38 victory over South Carolina was an unrelenting thrill ride and an exhilarating way to end a roller coaster season for the Irish.
For one last recap of the game and the season, the Inside ND Sports podcast invited frequent guest Mike Golic Jr., a former Notre Dame offensive lineman and current host of the GoJo podcast, back on the show.
Golic discussed his favorite moment from the Gator Bowl, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' play calling, quarterback Tyler Buchner's performance, the offensive line progression, the defensive adjustment, what QB Sam Hartman represents for the Irish, how ND fits in the NIL space and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (34:17).
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The Inside ND Sports podcast is presented by DeadSoxy. Click here to look at all the premium sock offerings from no-shows and casuals to traditional dress socks.
Step into the New Year in style.
If you haven't made the move already, you really need to experience the difference a quality sock makes.
Go to DeadSoxy.com and enter the code LUCKY at checkout to receive 25% off all orders, including “Sale” items.
As they continue to grow, DeadSoxy wants to extend a special thank you for the continued support of the Inside ND Sports community. The folks at DeadSoxy are constantly striving to improve their quality, relationships, and customer experiences.
Remember to enter promo code LUCKY at checkout for 25% off ALL orders and Happy New Year from DeadSoxy.
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeremy Reper-USA Today Sports
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.