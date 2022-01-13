Podcast: Mike Elston leaves for Michigan and more Notre Dame coaching news

In the midst of a whirlwind news week for Notre Dame football, Tyler James and Eric Hansen recorded the second edition of the "Inside ND Sports" podcast Thursday night.

On the podcast, James and Hansen discussed the latest developments on head coach Marcus Freeman's first coaching staff at Notre Dame: defensive line coach Mike Elston leaving for Michigan, no resolution at defensive coordinator and Baylor's Chansi Stuckey's selection as wide receivers coach.

Then James and Hansen answer questions from subscribers and Twitter (25:40) including thoughts on offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, catching up to Alabama and Georgia on the field, keeping pace with Texas and Texas A&M on the NIL front and looking ahead to the 2022 Irish offense.