Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game is almost a week away, which means Eric Hansen and Tyler James are running out of live football observations to make until August. That will lead them to many more conversations to college football and college sports at large. And these days, it’s hard to really have those without the knowledge of a lawyer.

That’s why they invited Sportico legal expert Michael McCann, who's also a professor of law at New Hampshire and visiting professor of law at Harvard, back onto the Inside ND Sports podcast.

McCann discussed the current legal battles with the potential to have the biggest impact on college athletics, the NCAA's push to allow schools to make direct NIL payments to athletes, if the NCAA's role moving forward is sustainable, the timeline and impact of Dartmouth men's basketball players unionizing, if employment would limit transfers and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (22:49).

