PODCAST: May 11 Recruiting Corner
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The BGI recruiting staff discusses all the latest in the world of Notre Dame recruiting, including some new 2019 offers, where Notre Dame stands with its top target at quarterback in 2019 and more
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.