Notre Dame busted BYU in Las Vegas and the Irish are starting to look like a team that can make some noise the rest of the season.

The Marshall loss is becoming more of a distant memory after three straight wins over California, North Carolina and BYU. The emergence of Drew Pyne as a more than capable quarterback in Notre Dame’s offense has accompanied that winning streak.

For their latest state of the quarterback room discussion, Tyler James and Eric Hansen reached out to former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, host of the Lucky Lefty Podcast, to share his perspective of the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Zaire, who played at Notre Dame from 2013-16, discussed the play of Pyne and Tyler Buchner this season, playing with a lack of height, his experience coming back from injury, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' play calling, what he sees in ND QB commit CJ Carr, the Irish wide receiver usage, former defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, if ND can beat Clemson and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:08).

