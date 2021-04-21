PODCAST: Lou Somogyi Tribute, WR Recruiting Update
BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer share stories, thoughts and memories about the late BGI legend Lou Somogyi, who passed away last weekend. Following the tribute, the guys update where things stand on the Notre Dame receiver board after an unexpected development this week.
You can listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or find it in Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play on the YouTube video below.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.