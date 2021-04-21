 PODCAST: Lou Somogyi Tribute, Notre Dame Football Wide Receiver Recruiting Update: Tobias Merriweather, CJ Williams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 15:10:08 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Lou Somogyi Tribute, WR Recruiting Update

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Mike Singer share stories, thoughts and memories about the late BGI legend Lou Somogyi, who passed away last weekend. Following the tribute, the guys update where things stand on the Notre Dame receiver board after an unexpected development this week.

You can listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or find it in Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9hOTdnNi0xMDE2MDVjJyB3aWR0aD0n MTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxpbmc9 J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play on the YouTube video below.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VoWkY2a3ZUdURVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}