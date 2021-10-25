PODCAST: Looking ahead to North Carolina with improved QB and OL play
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com beat reporter Tyler Horka visited with WSBT Sports Beat Radio Monday morning to review Notre Dame's performance against the USC Trojans.
With improving play from Jack Coan and the offensive line, can Notre Dame continue toward an 11-1 season? North Carolina is next. Host Darin Pritchett and Horka have some preliminary thoughts on that matchup as well.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.