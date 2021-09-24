PODCAST: Key matchups in Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Jack Coan as an X-factor

On Friday, Sept. 24, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series meeting with Wisconsin, look at some key matchups in the game and discuss quarterback Jack Coan as an X-factor for Notre Dame's chances of leaving Chicago with a victory.

Embed content not available

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.