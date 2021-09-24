 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Key matchups in Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Jack Coan as an X-factor
PODCAST: Key matchups in Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Jack Coan as an X-factor

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football quarterback Jack Coan
Graduate student quarterback Jack Coan will play against his former team tomorrow. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
On Friday, Sept. 24, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series meeting with Wisconsin, look at some key matchups in the game and discuss quarterback Jack Coan as an X-factor for Notre Dame's chances of leaving Chicago with a victory.

