Podcast: June 29 Recruiting Corner
The BGI recruiting staff reviews all the action from the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and previews a few upcoming commitment announcements from Notre Dame targets in the class of 2019
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.