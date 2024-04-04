Notre Dame football is back into spring practice mode after Easter break, which means the Irish are back to hosting top recruits on campus as well. As Notre Dame keeps building its 2025 class to near completion, the Irish are also making progress on a solid foundation for the 2026 class. That includes finding a top-tier quarterback to build around.

Two of those candidates are from Florida: Brady Hart of Cocoa High and Noah Grubbs of Lake Mary High. To discuss those quarterbacks and other recruits in the Southeast, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. onto this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Garcia discussed the recent Notre Dame visits for Hart and Grubbs, why the Irish are checking boxes for elite QBs, what makes each of them different, if ND is a contender for 2025 wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, the talent level of Notre Dame's commitments in Florida, if the Irish are resonating at IMG Academy, the potential of 2025 WR commit Jerome Bettis Jr. and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (27:04).

