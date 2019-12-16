Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi recap the weekend and try to break down where things stand within the Notre Dame football program.

he Echoes awards were handed out on Friday and the media was able to speak to players following the program. On Saturday, head coach Brian Kelly met with the media. Is it a national search for a new offensive coordinator? Who is coming back for a fifth or sixth year? All these questions and more explained on this edition of the Irish Huddle.