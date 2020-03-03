PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Top 10 Position Breakdown
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario are back on the Irish Huddle! In today's show they break down the NFL Combine from a Notre Dame perspective as well as give their top 10 analysis of each position group heading into spring practice. They agree on most but there are definitely some persuasive arguments on both sides! That and more on this edition of the Irish Huddle!
