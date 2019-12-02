News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 09:19:12 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Stanford Recap

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the final regular season game for Notre Dame as they put away Stanford 45-24 for Brian Kelly's first win in Palo Alto. Good things from both sides of the ball and a big pick me up from the special teams. The Irish close out the regular season at 10-2 and await their bowl destination in the coming week.

Notre Dame captures a 45-24 win over Stanford to close out the season 10-2
