PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Stanford Recap
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the final regular season game for Notre Dame as they put away Stanford 45-24 for Brian Kelly's first win in Palo Alto. Good things from both sides of the ball and a big pick me up from the special teams. The Irish close out the regular season at 10-2 and await their bowl destination in the coming week.
