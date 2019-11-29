PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Stanford Preview
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the final game of the season for the Irish as they take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday. Injuries have ravaged Stanford so far this season on their way to a 4-7 record. What is on the line for the Irish in game 12? Lou and Vince discuss.
