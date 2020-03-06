PODCAST: Irish Huddle — Spring Practice No. 1
Football analyst Vince DeDario, senior editor Lou Somogyi and staff writer Andrew Mentock got together to talk about the first spring practice of 2020 for the Notre Dame football team.
What did the positions of intrigue look like? Were there any position changes? Find out the answers to those questions and more in this edition of the Irish Huddle.
