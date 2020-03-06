News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle — Spring Practice No. 1

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Football analyst Vince DeDario, senior editor Lou Somogyi and staff writer Andrew Mentock got together to talk about the first spring practice of 2020 for the Notre Dame football team.

What did the positions of intrigue look like? Were there any position changes? Find out the answers to those questions and more in this edition of the Irish Huddle.

Junior wide receiver Kevin Austin had a top notch day one for Notre Dame football during spring practice.
Junior wide receiver Kevin Austin had a top notch day one for Notre Dame football during spring practice. (Photo by Mike Miller)

