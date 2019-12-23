News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 13:49:04 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Recruiting Wrap-up and More

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi talk about the recruiting class that signed last week as well as the state of things as Notre Dame heads to Orlando, Fla for the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State on December 28.

Chris Tyree heads the 2020 class that signed LOI last week
