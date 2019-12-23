PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Recruiting Wrap-up and More
Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi talk about the recruiting class that signed last week as well as the state of things as Notre Dame heads to Orlando, Fla for the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State on December 28.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.