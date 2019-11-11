PODCAST: Irish Huddle - ND Offense Gets Back on Track As Defense Shines
Football analyst Vince DeDario and senior editor Lou Somogyi break down Notre Dame's 38-7 victory over Duke. The offense got back on track behind the legs of Ian Book and the defense absolutely shut down the Duke offense. Sign of things to come? We discuss it all in this edition of The Irish Huddle.
