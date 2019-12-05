News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 10:56:37 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Irish Huddle - End of Season Awards

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Senior editor Lou Somogyi, football analyst Vince DeDario and contributing writer Andrew Mentock hand out some season ending awards to the Notre Dame Football team. What were the biggest surprises? Who was MVP? What were the biggest disappointments? Was this season a success or not? All of these topics and more covered in this edition of the The Irish Huddle.

There is a lot to be excited about with the 2019 Fighting Irish
There is a lot to be excited about with the 2019 Fighting Irish

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}