PODCAST: Irish Huddle - End of Season Awards
Senior editor Lou Somogyi, football analyst Vince DeDario and contributing writer Andrew Mentock hand out some season ending awards to the Notre Dame Football team. What were the biggest surprises? Who was MVP? What were the biggest disappointments? Was this season a success or not? All of these topics and more covered in this edition of the The Irish Huddle.
