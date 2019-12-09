PODCAST: Irish Huddle: Bowl Announcement
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the bowl announcement for Notre Dame. Is the bowl system broken? Doesn't Notre Dame have anything to play for? Who is this Iowa State team? All questions answered in this edition of the Irish Huddle.
