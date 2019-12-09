News More News
PODCAST: Irish Huddle: Bowl Announcement

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario break down the bowl announcement for Notre Dame. Is the bowl system broken? Doesn't Notre Dame have anything to play for? Who is this Iowa State team? All questions answered in this edition of the Irish Huddle.

Notre Dame is headed to the Camping World Bowl to take on 7-5 Iowa State
----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

{{ article.author_name }}